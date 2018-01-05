Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teens have been charged first-degree murder in a deadly robbery in northwest Miami-Dade.
On Wednesday, the teens broke into 49-year-old Tony Conway’s apartment at 1301 NW 103rd Street while he was out and waited for him to come home.
When he did, they robbed him and shot him in the stomach. Conway made it to the common area of the area of the apartment complex where he collapsed and died.
After interviewing residents of the complex and working leads, police were able to locate the three teens and take them into custody. They have been identified as 17-year-old Travis Charlite, 16-year-old Dashera Davis, and 16-year-old Shawntera Jackson. In addition to murder, they’ve also been charged with armed robbery.
Police say the shooting happened in the same apartment complex where six-year-old King Carter was killed in February 2016 when he was caught in the crossfire of two people shooting at each other.