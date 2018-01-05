By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Teddy Jerome McCall

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: Yet another of the many under the radar prospects, this two year varsity performer has a chance to be very special. Has always been able to make a difference. His quickness and playmaking abilities has already made him a prospect to keep an eye on throughout the offseason. If you have watched him perform, you already know what he is capable of doing. Could be one Broward County’s huge surprises this coming season. Keep your eye on his progress.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5187999/teddy-jerome-mccall

