PLAYER: Teddy Jerome McCall
POSITION: OLB/DE
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 200
SCOUTING: Yet another of the many under the radar prospects, this two year varsity performer has a chance to be very special. Has always been able to make a difference. His quickness and playmaking abilities has already made him a prospect to keep an eye on throughout the offseason. If you have watched him perform, you already know what he is capable of doing. Could be one Broward County’s huge surprises this coming season. Keep your eye on his progress.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5187999/teddy-jerome-mccall
