Any coach will tell you that what happens in December is a direct reflection of what you put in during the off season.

That off season is now under way, and whether it’s a camp or combine – and 7-on-7 season that will provide plenty of competition – you never know who will be watching or what event that you attend that could be a life changer.

During the recent South Florida Winter Combine at Ives Park, there were a number of talented underclassmen who understands that by getting out early and showcasing your talents in front of people who can make a difference is essential.

While we spotlighted a number of talented prospects from that event, there were some others who also turned heads and have a chance to be very special.

Here is our first look of the New Year at six prospects that we have added to the radar:

2019 – Alejandro Andino, RB, Weston Cypress Bay. One of the prospects we have watched the past two years – someone who has the blazing speed and the overall athletic ability to be special. Whether it’s at running back – or even the slot position – this is a talented young man who can make a solid impact – and will for head coach Mark Gunadolo. Had a solid combine, running the fastest time and turning plenty of heads along the way.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8462482/alejandro-andino

2021 – Chris Bice, WR, Southwest Miami. Here is an emerging standout who burst onto the scene this year – with a solid and very productive. While he can play running back and does have a skill level – this is a young man who will end up being one of the top receivers in a crowded South Florida. Three more years to get better – and by having a solid combine – he really got the opportunity to get his name out there.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9493942/chris-brice

2019 – Rayvaughn Choute, LB/SS, Miami Monsignor Pace. One of the players who was responsible for a solid and surprising season for head coach Joe Zaccheo and the No. 2 seed Spartans. This is a young man who can run and has the skill level to be very productive once again this coming season. Was also very productive at the South Florida Winter Combine.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8483911/rayvaugn-choute

2020 – Naquan Fagan, LB, Miami Southridge. The younger brother of former Spartans standout Nadarius Fagan, who signed with Syracuse last year, a versatile football talent who has strength, quickness and plays this game with plenty of passion. Having two more years to continue to grow and mature, this is truly someone you need to keep an eye on. Was very solid at the combine – with several coaches talking about his play.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9681905/naquon-fagan

2021 – Christian Opalsky, WR/RB, Coconut Creek. While we have put this young man out before, it is wise to understand that over the past year, here is a gifted talent that head coach Gerald Cox and his coaching staff have been raving about. Quick and very athletic, Opalsky is the kind of football player who will be special for years to come. Also had a solid combine. He is the grandson of former University of Miami running back Vince Opalsky.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9326294/christian-opalsky

2019 – Jonathan Weaver, OL, South Plantation. If you look back at this past season, there were a number of quality prospects that head coach Dominic Anderson and his staff have been promoting and pushing. Here is one – with a solid off season – who has the opportunity to really make a solid impact this coming year. Was also very solid at the combine – with coaches talking about his play.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6532243/jonathan-weaver

