NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Residents up and down the east coast are busy digging out from this week’s massive snow storm.

While the storm has moved on and the snow has stopped, Friday may actually be the day that’ll ultimately be the most hazardous.

As if the snow and wind brought to the East Coast by the so-called “bomb cyclone” weren’t enough, Boston and coastal areas nearby also experienced historic flooding.

“It was pounding, it was hitting the seawall and going above the telephone pole,” said Charlie Kelly of Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Nearly 500 National Guard members were called in to assist with flood emergencies in several states.

Most places, though, are still digging out from the snow. Plymouth, Connecticut got caught off guard by almost a foot and a half.

“We thought we were only going to get six inches,” Plymouth resident Brian Ireland.

The accumulation in Maryland was so bad in parts that even these snow plows got stuck.

In New York City, the iconic lights and signs of Times Square were barely visible during the height of the storm.

While the latest round of snow has passed, the bigger danger may lie ahead as extreme cold is expected to freeze anything that wasn’t shoveled away.

Officials all down the coast are asking people to stay off the roads. Police officers in typically warm weather states, like South Carolina, are particularly worried about drivers who’ve never had to deal with icy conditions.

“Unless you’re driving a Zamboni you’re not going to be able to control the vehicle, especially at higher speeds,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Sergeant Bob Beres.

Many of the states hit with snow Thursday may be in for another round early next week as a system developing in the Pacific Northwest makes its way east.

Most airports, closed Thursday, are expected to reopen today. Thousands of flights were canceled because of the storm. American Airlines, for one, has warned customers that scattered cancellations and delays will continue throughout the day.