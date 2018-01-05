Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Sunrise Police are searching for a man who stole a Rolex watch worth more than $11,000 from a store at Sawgrass Mills Mall.
Surveillance video shows the man they’re looking for at a Zales outlet inside the mall.
You can see the man wearing khaki pants and a dark-colored sweater looking at watches and talking to an associate at the store.
Moments later, a second suspect, not known to police set off fireworks outside the store in order to possibly cause a distraction.
That’s when the suspect inside the store ran away still wearing the watch valued at $11,400.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.