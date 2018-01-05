Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Silva Harapetian, Sunrise, Zales

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Sunrise Police are searching for a man who stole a Rolex watch worth more than $11,000 from a store at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Surveillance video shows the man they’re looking for at a Zales outlet inside the mall.

Sunrise Police are searching for a man who stole a Rolex watch worth more than $11,000. (Courtesy: Sunrise Police)

You can see the man wearing khaki pants and a dark-colored sweater looking at watches and talking to an associate at the store.

Moments later, a second suspect, not known to police set off fireworks outside the store in order to possibly cause a distraction.

That’s when the suspect inside the store ran away still wearing the watch valued at $11,400.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

 

