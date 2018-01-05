Start the New Year off right with AvMed’s curated selection of the best events in South Florida this month. From chocolate festivals and farmer’s markets to races and arts festivals, there is something here for everyone. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health in 2018!

Group Cleanse with Dr. Aixa

January 8 at 9:30a.m. at South Florida Rehab & Wellness Center, Inc. 7990 Southwest 117th Avenue Suite 105, Miami, FL 33183

Experience the benefits of helping your body cleanse with the Standard Process Purification Program. The purification program combines a generous menu of whole foods with supplements that support the body’s ability to remove naturally occurring toxins. This promotes a state that allows for toxin release. Free event but registration required.

11th Annual International Chocolate Festival

January 19-21 at 9:30a.m.-4:30p.m at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Enjoy fine chocolate samples from artisan chocolatiers, lectures on chocolate making and demonstrations from Miami’s master chefs and chocolatiers! Take the ChocoWalk to learn about the life cycle of a cacao plant, with stops in the festival rainforest and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

NMB Farmers & Artisanal Market – Saturday Jams Edition

January 20 at 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 16499 Northeast 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Enjoy fresh & local, artisanal foods, beverages and crafts. Local music and an all-around chill time on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Free event.

Riverwalk Chili Cook Off

January 27 at 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd Street – Fort Lauderdale

The goal of this annual event is to bring together professionals, amateurs and teams of aspiring and non-aspiring cooks together for a friendly chili cook off competition where you are the judge! For $5, attendees will be able to sample multiple chilies and vote on who they think makes the best chili. Free event.

Festival of the Arts

January 27-28 at 10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m. at Alhambra between Ponce De Leon & Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

The Coral Gables Festival of the Arts offers a visitor world class art with artists working in most of the visual mediums are on display for sale at the festival. This event will feature more than 200 artists from all over the US. Free admission.

Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

January 28 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon welcomes a diverse array of athletes who are determined to cross that finish line and experience their #MiamiFamous moment. Must register prior to race.

