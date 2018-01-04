Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to some pretty chilly temperatures will which hang around for the next day or so.

This morning, wind chills of 40F or below were felt across Miami-Dade and Broward. The coldest areas were Pompano Beach with a wind chill of 33 degrees. Ft. Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and West Kendall all reported a wind chill of 35 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up quickly today with the bright sunshine and we should easily be above 50 degrees by noon. What has become a major winter storm now off the Mid-Atlantic will keep a light northeast breeze across the area today making it feel just a little cooler than the actual air temperature. Winds should be around 10 to 20 mph. Although not as strong as yesterday’s winds, it will be just enough to keep the chill in the air despite the bright sunshine.

Clear skies and the cold dry air still in place will lead to another cold night tonight. A lighter breeze to even calm conditions by Friday morning could lead to even colder overnight low air temperatures, but the wind chills will not be as cold. Inland areas will see temperatures easily dropping into the upper 30s while the coast stays just above 40 degrees.

With just a light breeze and plenty of sunshine on Friday, things will start to warm up nicely during the day and will not be as cold after sunset. Temperatures after a colder start will actually get warmer with highs peaking above 60 degrees.

The start of the weekend will see the breeze begin to pick up a bit from the northeast and eventually turn more to the east. This gives us the typical wintertime temperatures with lows in the 60s and highs back above 70 degrees. This pattern may take half a day to develop so Saturday morning you may notice a brief chill with lows just below 50 degrees but by the evening it will not be nearly as cold.

Highs by the end of the weekend will be approaching 80 degrees. With the ocean breeze, we are not as cold but we lose the bright sunshine during the day. Clouds will begin to drift through the area and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out.