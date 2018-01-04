Filed Under:Crime, Curtis Park, Death Investigation, Man Shot, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating the death of a man found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Miami park.

Officers say the man was found by a park ranger Thursday morning at Curtis Park located at 1901 NW 24th Avenue.

Investigators are trying to piece together a timeline to figure out when the shooting happened.

The man shot did not have any form of ID on him.

Neighbors told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they heard several gunshots Wednesday night.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

 

