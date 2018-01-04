Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s been a busy couple of days for the Miami Dolphins.
Miami is hiring a former Chicago Bears assistant for the second time this week, giving Jeremiah Washburn the job of offensive line coach.
Washburn was the Dolphins’ assistant offensive line coach in 2016, and the Bears’ offensive line coach in 2017. He has 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL.
The Dolphins earlier added former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator.
Washburn succeeds Chris Foerster, who resigned in October after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder.
