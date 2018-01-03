Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The East Coast is bracing for a major winter storm as the deep freeze continues to grip much of the country.
Just how far south does it extend?
Wednesday morning snow fell on normally balmy Tallahassee, The winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the southeast. A state of emergency was declared in Georgia.
The storm is expected to bring even more snow as it heads up the eastern seaboard. Blizzard possibilities exist anywhere from Cape Cod all the way to the northern coast of Maine.
The storm comes as much of the country continues to deal with bitter cold temperatures.
On Tuesday, Indianapolis tied a 131-year record low of minus 12 degrees. In Austin, Texas, bridges, and overpasses froze over, causing accidents. And the falls were frozen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where it was one degree early Wednesday morning.
More than two-thirds of the country woke up this morning to temperatures below 20 degrees including in New York’s Times Square. In western New York, near whiteout conditions were blamed for a deadly pileup that involved at least 75 vehicles.