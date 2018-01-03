Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A couple and their dog were able to escape to safety after a fire erupted on their boat overnight.
The 40-foot boat was docked at the Dania Beach Marina at 151 N Beach Road.
When Broward Sheriff’s fire crews arrived, the vessel was fully engulfed in flames. The boat is a total loss.
The full-time boat occupants of ‘Lady Di’, a 42-foot Criss Craft luxury vessel, were awoken by neighbors who also reside onboard vessels at the marina by a pounding of the side of the boat. The residents say that they barely had time to escape and left with just a few items and their dog Cocoa.
It took 60 firefighters from BSO and Ft. Lauderdale approximately two hours to fully extinguish the fire. No word on what sparked it.
There were no injuries reported and no other boats at the marina were affected.