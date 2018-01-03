Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County residents are being warned about the low temperatures expected Wednesday evening.
County officials issued a 3-day weather emergency advisory after the National Weather Service updated their forecasted low temps which are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s overnight.
At this point, the emergency advisory lasts from Wednesday evening to Saturday morning specifically, the following dates and times:
6:30PM Wednesday, January 3rd – 9AM Thursday, January 4th
6:30PM Thursday, January 4th – 9AM Friday, January 5th
6:30PM Friday, January 5th – 7AM Saturday, January 6th
The county has also opened shelters for the homeless to have a warm place to stay. Please, let homeless people in your area know about the shelters so they too have a warm place to stay.
Those who are homeless can report to the following pick up and shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m. on each day.
City of Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd (SE Corner)
(Pickup Location Only)
City of Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
City of Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott Street
(Shelter Location Only)
If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or cooler conditions, weather emergency hours may be extended or canceled.
For more information on the homeless shelters, call (954) 563-4357.
