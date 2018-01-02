Filed Under:Carrie Underwood, Entertainment, Local TV

NASHVILLE (CBSMiami) – Country singer Carrie Underwood is sharing more details about more injuries she suffered after a fall last November in which she broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year’s Day, Underwood said she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she’s “not quite looking the same.”

She said that she is grateful the injuries weren’t much worse and for all the people who have helped her since the accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she’s ready to be seen on camera again.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood also says she’ll be in the studio next week.

