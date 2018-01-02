Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes’ 2017 football season is over. As vacant roster spots are filled by high school recruits, others will come open from early departures and transfers.
On Tuesday, the University of Miami announced that linebacker Darrion Owens has decided to leave the program.
“Darrion and I talked, and he informed me that he feels his best opportunity to get the most playing time would be at another school,” head coach Mark Richt said. “Darrion has been a great representative of our program. We appreciate all the hard work he has put in and we wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“I would like to thank Coach Richt, the coaching staff, my teammates and all of the Hurricane fans for their support,” Owens said. “I’m proud to have earned my degree from the University of Miami and I look forward to this next chapter in my football career.”
Owens, a redshirt junior from Orange Park, played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes this past season, recording 35 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.
Owens happens to play on one of Miami’s deepest position groups. Finding consistent playing time behind standout linebackers Shaq Quarterman, Zach McCloud and Michael Pinckney has proven challenging.