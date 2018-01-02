Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A great white shark has been tracked off the coast off Florida and she’s not alone.
The 12-foot 5-inch, 1,668-pound female shark last pinged somewhere near Tampa, according to Ocearch.org – a non-profit organization that researches great white sharks.
The shark, named Miss Costa, pinged in the Gulf of Mexico after heading north from the Florida Keys.
She was first tagged back in September 2016 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Since then, she’s traveled more than 5,600 miles.
She is also reportedly joined by another shark – an 8-foot 6-inch great white who also pinged off Canaveral National Seashore on New Year’s Day, according to Florida Today.
To follow Miss Costa click here.