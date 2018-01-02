Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians can expect to feel temperatures in the 40s in the first cold front of 2018.

But first, the latest weather has cloudy skies, low clouds, and mist, and off and on showers all day and evening on Tuesday.

A strong northeast wind is developing which will continue to bring in showers from the ocean and over the East coast metro areas. This is occurring as what will be a huge storm for the Northeast continues to develop just off the coast over the Bahamas. Lows this morning were in the 50s with highs Tuesday only in the middle 60s. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Going into Wednesday, the storm intensifies off the coast and begins to lift North. This will turn the winds to the North and start bringing in colder but also drier air. The clouds will begin to break up but it will remain breezy. It will be a little cooler in the morning but the coldest temperatures are still expected to move in later in the day.

Keep an eye on Jacksonville as the cold air may drop the temperatures at the surface down below freezing which will lead to freezing rain – rain that freezes on contact creating a glaze of ice on surfaces. There may be thunderstorms in South Florida right along the coast. A small craft advisory will likely to be extended.

Late Wednesday, a cold breeze continues with clearing skies at night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with the coldest temperatures farther inland mainly over Broward County.

With the breeze continuing during the day on Thursday temperatures will struggle to climb above 60 degrees.

You can expect another cold morning Friday before temperatures begin to warm up by a few degrees each day, going into the weekend.

The storm which developed off our coast Tuesday, at this time will be considered a “meteorological bomb,” (intensified rapidly) and depending on how close it is to the coast will bring blizzard conditions most likely to parts of New York and New England.

Bitter cold air will reinforce the cold pattern already in place. You can expect airport delays due to the storm in New York and New England.