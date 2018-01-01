Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first day of 2018 might have some closings for those still waking up after a night of ringing in the new year.
Here’s a quick look at what is open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day.
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County and Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Banks: Most are closed Friday.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Branches are open until 6 p.m. Thursday, New Year’s Eve; closed Friday.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Friday.
Miami-Dade & Broward Transit: Weekend schedule on Friday.
Miami-Dade garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule. All disposal facilities, including Trash and Recycling Centers, are open.
Broward garbage and recycling collection: Normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.
Most malls will be open and have special holiday hours.