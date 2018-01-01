Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a rough night for international travelers at Miami International Airport.
A computer issue has passengers waiting in extremely long lines while trying to get through customs.
Miami International Airport and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have yet to release any information on the delays.
Denver International Airport tweeted that U.S. Customs is “having a computer issue.”
Posts on social media indicate that the delays being seen in Miami are occurring at airports across the country.
