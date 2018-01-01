Filed Under:Local TV, Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a rough night for international travelers at Miami International Airport.

mia customs line edit Long Lines At Miami International Airport Due To U.S. Customs Computer Issue

Long lines of people waiting to go through customs at Miami International Airport due to a reported computer issue. (Source: CBS4 Viewer)

A computer issue has passengers waiting in extremely long lines while trying to get through customs.

Miami International Airport and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have yet to release any information on the delays.

Denver International Airport tweeted that U.S. Customs is “having a computer issue.”

Posts on social media indicate that the delays being seen in Miami are occurring at airports across the country.

