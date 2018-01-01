Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100-thousand people packed the Bayfront Park area to ring in the new year with a free concert by the rapper Pitbull.

At the stroke of midnight, the Big Orange reached the top of the Intercontinental Hotel as fireworks lit up the bay. “Miami on the Rise” was the theme of the evening.

“He’s from out of town so I wanted to show him our equivalent of the apple, orange,” said one reveler.

Monday morning the crowds were gone, but mounds of trash remained. A small army of city workers was tasked with the cleanup.

“Just a little more trash than last year,” said Eric Davis a city sanitation worker.

“We’re going section by section,” said Robert Dyer with city sanitation.

Workers used leaf blowers and rakes in the effort to clean it all up. They began bright and early at 6 a.m.

“Champagne bottles, water bottles, you know soda bottles, cans, plastic bags,” said Davis.

What looked like a ton of trash was piled high with everything from confetti to styrofoam and was loaded up and carted away.

“It’s not gonna be nothing left,’ said Dyer.

The all-clear was given, they’re ready to do it again next year.