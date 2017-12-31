Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Two people have been arrested and one was shot following a police involved shooting.

The incident took place on Friday night in Hialeah.

Police say they were forced to open fire after confronting one of the suspects, an accused armed robber.

The shooting ended in the arrests of Yaico Valdes-Guzman, 39, and Yohana Acosta, 39.

Police say the pair robbed a Farm Store on December 16th and tried to rob another store on the 28th.

On the 16th police say Valdes entered a Farm Store located at 4295 East 4th Avenue in Hialeah armed with a knife and stole approximately $100.00 in cash. Acosta acted as the getaway driver in an older model Dodge Caravan.

Then on the 28th Valdes entered the Farm Store located at 7194 West 12th Avenue and produced his knife, demanding money from inside the cash registers, according to police.

The victims inside the store began to scream for help, which scared off Valdes before he could take any money.

Police say he again was able to flee in a vehicle that Acosta was driving, acting as a lookout and getaway driver.

A task force was set up and when they allegedly tried to rob a third Farm Store on Friday night on West 29th Street, police were there.

According to police, detectives rushed into the Farm Store and confronted Valdes, who was armed.

An officer discharged his firearm and struck Valdes, who collapsed outside the store and was taken into custody by members of the task force, police say.

Both Valdes and Acosta were arrested on scene.