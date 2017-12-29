Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — A north Florida woman is accused of shooting a puppy that was acting up.
Amanda Carpenter, 27, charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public following the December 15th incident at a mobile home park.
Carpenter reportedly told Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies that the 9-month-old pit bull puppy chewed up and damaged several items in her room. She tried to discipline the dog by putting it in a kennel, but it wouldn’t go inside.
Carpenter said when she went to grab the dog and it tried to bite her face. That’s when she reportedly took it outside and shot it multiple times.
She remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.
