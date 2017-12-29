By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Diamante Howard, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Southridge Senior High

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE: Diamante Howard Southridge

PLAYER: Diamante Howard

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Miami Southridge

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Here is a football talent that we began watching at the youth league level – and he has certainly not disappointed over the past three years – being a huge part of the Spartans’ success. A University of Miami commit, this is a very athletic prospect who will continue to grow and will be a talent that will be able to lineup at a number of spots. This is a talented young man who has been making a solid impact for a long time. Fast off the ball, strong and a sure tackler. Was also a middle school wrestling standout, who combines that strength and balance – along with a tremendous attitude and solid work ethic. This is one of those emerging standouts for the upcoming season as he showed in the Class of 2019 Legends Showcase last weekend in the Tampa area. A lot is expected out of him for his final season.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE: Diamante Howard Southridge

