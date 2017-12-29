Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The final weekend of 2017 will be beautiful, mild and mostly sunny.

Friday night it will cool down to the low 60s along the coast and some inland areas may fall to the upper 50s.

Patchy dense fog will develop overnight and into Saturday morning.

High temps will climb to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A small craft advisory remains in place. Boaters and beachgoers should be aware of a moderate risk of rip currents. It will be best to swim near guarded beaches Saturday.

A weak, dry cold front is forecast to move in across South Florida Saturday. That drier air will lead to a pleasant Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies on New Year’s eve during the day.

At night, clouds will start to increase, but we should enjoy mostly dry conditions New Year’s Eve night to ring in the new year with lows in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.

The rain chance increases on Monday for New Year’s Day and into Tuesday as moisture moves in.

Clouds and showers will be likely for the first few days of 2018 with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A stronger cold front will sweep in and lead to cooler conditions during the middle of next week.

Lows will likely be in the 50s by Thursday morning. Some inland areas could dip down to the upper 40s. Highs will likely be in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

It will be a taste of “Winter” South Florida style to kick off the first week of the new year.