MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a deadly shooting in Model City Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., received a call about shots fired at 1217 NW 62nd Lane. When they arrived, they found the male, who had been shot multiple times, had already been driven to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“Unfortunately at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased by medical staff there. Our homicide investigators are working around the clock to determine exactly what occurred,” said Miami police Officer Christopher Bess.

Investigators say at this time they don’t have a motive for the shooting.

