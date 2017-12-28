Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is back at his golf club in Palm Beach today.

On Wednesday, he made his first public appearance during his Florida holiday vacation. The president visited a firehouse, where he touted his first-year achievements.

President Trump visited firefighters in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon thanking them for their service.

He also paused to pat himself on the back.

“The country is a big, big beautiful ship that we are turning around. We have signed more legislation than anybody. We broke the record of Harry Truman,” said Trump.

A CBS News analysis shows the president has signed more than 90 bills into law since he took office.

That number is hundreds fewer than the nearly 700 pieces of legislation that one bill-tracking website counts as signed by President John F. Kennedy during the same period.

Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush also signed more than 200 bills into law during the same time.

Trump also took to Twitter, taking credit for an 83 percent increase in arrests for members of the MS-13 gang and reducing the number of ISIS fighters from 35,000 to one thousand since he took office.

Fresh off his legislative tax victory, President Trump will host a strategy session with Republican Congressional leaders at Camp David the first weekend in January.

Spokesmen for both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan confirm they will attend.

The president is hoping to notch more legislative achievements leading up to the mid-term elections.

Lawmakers face a number of issues when they return to Washington, ranging from immigration to the budget.