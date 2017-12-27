Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Singer Shakira has postponed parts of her ‘El Dorado World Tour’ including a stop in South Florida.
The show set for January 11th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise has been moved to August 15th.
The singer is also holding her concerts in Miami on August 17th and August 18th at the American Airlines Arena.
For those who bought tickets, they will be valid for the newly scheduled show.
If there is an issue, you can get a refund for your tickets by contacting the place where you purchased them.
Officials with the BB&T Center, say the singer needs to spend the next few months recovering for her vocal cords to be “in optimal condition for touring” prompting them to postpone parts of her U.S. tour.
The center released a statement saying in part,
“Though it has been a difficult time for Shakira, she is on her way towards recovering her voice fully…..While disappointed to not be able to be to perform in January as scheduled, Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her.”
The singer released a letter to her fans the same day the new dates were announced.