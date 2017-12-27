Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas has come and gone. Now as we look to ringing in the New Year, it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree.

While curbside pick up is available in some cities, why not recycle it instead.

Miami-Dade residents can take their trees, free of ornaments, lights, and stand, to these Trash and Recycling Centers which are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

West Miami-Dade – 8801 NW 58 St.

Recycled Christmas trees will be chipped and given away as mulch for free, which will be available at the following locations starting in February:

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Residents can pick up the mulch on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. They will need to bring shovels and bags to carry it away.

Curbside pick up of trees will be available to Miami-Dade residents based on zones.

Zone 1: January 8-12

Northwest 215th Street to the north side of Northwest 25th Street. Includes all of Sunny Isles Beach.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 7.

Zone 2: January 16-19

South side of Northwest 25th Street to the north side of Southwest 88th Street.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 14.

Zone 3: January 22-26

South side of Southwest 88th Street to the north side of Southwest 152nd Street.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 21.

Zone 4: January 29 – February 2

South side of Southwest 152nd Street to Southwest 400th Street.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 28.

In Broward, trees can be brought in for recycling at the following locations through January 15th, 2018.

Regular, weekend and holiday gate entrance fees will not be in effect for recyclers.

The trees will be chipped and used for landscaping throughout the county park system. There is a limit of two trees per vehicle, artificial trees are not accepted.

Last year Broward County Parks recycled more than 5,000 trees, representing tons of material that would otherwise have gone to landfills.

Leaving trees curbside for pick up varies by the city in Broward. See your city’s website for details.