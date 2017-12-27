A new year has sprung and many families are probably wondering how to start it right. Well, of course, spending quality time as a family is at the top of the list. Whether a family is comprised of younger or older kids, it can be hard to find a place that is fun for the entire family. This list contains the top five spots to spend with a family that are sure to be a hit with each member, from the youngest to the oldest. Whether getting exercise or shopping & dining, these are the best ways to spend New Years Day with your family in South Florida.

Trampoline High

12395 S.W. 130th St., Suite 111

Miami, FL 33186

(786) 233-8381

www.trampolinehigh.com

Trampoline High is the perfect place for families to spend New Years Day. All the jumping is a great way for parents to stay fit and have a good start on healthy lifestyle resolutions. The kids will love the trampolines, dodgeball and basketball! Click here for pricing and hours. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and specials.

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 S.W. 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 467-6637

From learning to fun, there is something for the entire family at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Don’t miss the five new exhibit areas in the new expansion of the EcoDiscovery Center: Otters at Play, Everglades Airboat Adventure, Prehistoric Florida, Florida Water Mysteries and Storm Center. For the latest updates and news follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Flamingo Gardens

3750 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

(954) 473-2955

Kick off the New Year by enjoying the Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Sanctuary, and Wray Home Museum. Nothing starts off the year right than spending time with family and enjoying nature. Admission prices are $19.95 for adults (ages 12 & up), $12.95 for children (ages 3-11) and free for ages 2 & under. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for additional information and photos on their exhibits.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

1200 South Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-5811

One of the best reasons to take the family to this park on New Years Day is there is the entire family will love it. There’s something for everyone – hiking, two restaurants, Cape Florida Lighthouse, fishing, canoeing, and a beach. The Cape Florida Lighthouse is a don’t miss at the park as it’s one of the oldest structures in South Florida. Click here for the full list of activities and additional information on the park.

CocoWalk

3015 Grand Ave.

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

(305) 444-0777

Coconut Grove is one of the top shopping and dining in South Florida. The beautiful and relaxing ambiance makes it the ideal setting to spend with the family on the first day of 2018. Not only is there shopping and dining, but there is also a movie theater. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest specials and updates.

By Suzy Fielders