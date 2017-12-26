Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Deputies are searching for a Florida girl they believe may be a victim of human trafficking.
Leah Rosa Altman, from Palm Beach County, is missing and deputies believe she could be in trouble.
She was last seen in Los Angeles, California at 1154 E 25th Street.
Deputies say she left everything she owns behind.
Leah is described as being about 4’9″ tall and weighing about 90 pounds.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts to call 1-800-458-TIPS.
So is she in LA or PBI????