MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police responding to a 911 call heard gunshots nearby in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said they were responding to the call around 2:20 a.m. near 777 NW 1st Street when the shots rang out.

They searched the area looking for a possible crime scene and found a man shot multiple times near NW 8th Street and 1st Avenue.

Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call (305) 471-TIPS.

