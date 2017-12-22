Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of a man suspected in six armed robberies in Broward over the last two months.

On December 13th, just after 8 p.m., the man walked into the BP Gas Station, at 701 S. Federal Hwy. in Dania Beach, and pretended to be looking for something in the aisles.

He then walked over to the counter and asked the clerk for some bottled water as he pulled a gun. He then demanded that the clerk hand over all the cash in the register.

“Gimme all the money, hurry up, open it up, gimme all the money,” said the bandit.

After grabbing the cash from the clerk’s hand, the armed man told him to get on the ground as he left the store. Once outside, he casually waved goodbye.

Safikur Rahman is the clerk who was working when the thief robbed the store. Rahman said he was alone in the store when it happened and it’s left him wondering about everyone who walks through the door.

“Right now is very nervous,” Rahman said. “Who is good guy, who is bad guy? I don’t know, you know.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms say this guy is believed responsible for at least 6 armed robberies across Broward County in the last two months.

Rahman is grateful he wasn’t hurt or worse.

“I’m very lucky, very lucky,” he said. “Thanks God.”

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, approximately six feet tall with a dark complexion and a slender build. He wore black athletic shoes, gray and black sweatpants and a black Nike hoodie with the word “NIKE” written in gray on the front.

Davie Police believe this is likely the same guy who robbed a Shell station on Griffin Road and State Road 7 on December 9. The guy wore a Nike hoodie and had a similar mustache and facial hair to the man in the Dania Beach crime.

Broward Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $3,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has upped the ante by adding another $10,000 to the reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips, which can be made anonymously, can be made to Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).