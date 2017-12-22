Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals, James Reimer made 29 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Friday night.
Vincent Trocheck and Connor Brickley also scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists. It was the Panthers’ first win over the Wild since a 2-1 victory on Jan. 3, 2016.
Minnesota dropped to 1-2 on its four-game trip. Ryan Suter and Daniel Winnik scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots.
