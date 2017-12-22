Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA (CBSMiami) — The FBI says it stopped an attack planned for Christmas Day.

The suspect, who served in the Marine Corps, was said to be targeting San Francisco’s popular tourist attraction Pier 39, inspired by ISIS, and emboldened by the Halloween truck attack in New York.

In his home, agents found a martyrdom letter that mentioned President Donald Trump’s plan to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Court papers say Everett Jameson wanted to “use explosives” to “funnel” the crowd into a location where he could “inflict casualties.”

He said Christmas was the “perfect day” for the attack which would have been a suicide mission because Jameson was “ready to die.”

The 26-year-old Modesto, California resident is a former marine.

He was discharged for failing to disclose he had asthma. This fall an FBI source reported to the bureau signs of radicalization on Jameson’s Facebook page. He was often “liking” and “loving” Facebook posts that were pro-Isis and pro-terrorism.

He also praised the deadly October 31st truck attack in New York City and the 2015 San Bernardino mass shooting.

Investigators say he wanted his attack on Pier 39 to be a combination of those by using a vehicle and firearms.

Manny Gomez is a former FBI agent

“This time the FBI got his man, but the concern is how many could be out there that is not on the FBI or local law enforcement’s radar, and that’s what keeps us up at night,” said Gomez.

In court Friday, the suspect denied the allegations but investigators seized at least three guns and several rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s home. They also found a suicide note. It was dated December 16th and it made a reference to the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.