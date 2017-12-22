By Abraham Gutierrez

Looking to build momentum heading into the offseason, the Miami Dolphins will have all the tools necessary to spoil the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest to clinch an AFC West divisional crown in Week 16.

On Friday, head coach Adam Gase and his staff put the finishing touches on their preparation for Sunday’s contest at Arrowhead Stadium and announced that a baker’s doze makes up Miami’s NFL Week 16 injury report.

Dolphins fans would be glad to know that not a single player has been ruled out of this contest, and thus, the active roster should be very similar to what it has been the past several weeks. This is particularly good news due to the fact that Miami will be on the road against a surging Chiefs squad that has plenty on the line in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Damien Williams and Matt Moore Listed As Doubtful

For a second straight week, running back Damien Williams and backup quarterback Matt Moore are listed as doubtful. Williams is nursing a bummed shoulder, while Moore continues to deal with an injured foot. All indications are that the fourth-year man out of Oklahoma will miss his third straight game despite the fact that he practiced all week. Meanwhile, Moore is expected to miss his fourth consecutive contest. That means that third-string signal-caller David Fales will once again serve as Jay Cutler’s backup.

DeVante Parker Listed As Questionable, But Expected to Suit Up

After missing practice all week, wide receiver DeVante Parker was a full participant in Friday’s session, which means he will likely play Sunday in KC. In his third season out of Louisville, Parker re-aggravated an ankle injury he has been battling for months during last week’s 24-16 loss against Buffalo.

In 11 games played this season (10 starts), Miami’s 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is third on the team with 46 receptions for 543 yards and a touchdown. Last week against the Bills, Parker caught six passes for 89 yards including a big play of 36 yards.

Ndamukong Suh Needs Extra Rest, Will Play at Arrowhead

Just days after being snubbed from the Pro Bowl, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is expected to take the field when Miami travels to Arrowhead Stadium. The 5-time Pro Bowler and a 4-time NFL All-Pro needed an additional day of rest this week, contrast to his customary one-day off, which raised a few eyebrows.

“Every team we play, there’s two to three guys on him,” Gase said regarding Suh’s Pro Bowl snub. “I don’t understand that one. I know we haven’t won enough games this year; but to me, that guy should be penciled in before they even start voting. He’s that dominant of a player. He causes that many problems for offenses.

“I know if we were playing him, it would be an issue. We’d do as many things as we possibly could to stop him. The thing that I’ve noticed is that you don’t see many teams (stopping him), and they put a lot of guys on him.”

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 16 Injuries & Game Status

Questionable

(CB) Cordrea Tankersley (Ankle) –Limited Participation in Practice

(DE) Andre Branch (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

(DE) Terrence Fede (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(S) T.J. McDonald (Shoulder) –Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) DeVante Parker (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Doubtful

(QB) Matt Moore (Foot) –Limited Participation in Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Shoulder) –Limited Participation in Practice

No Game-Status Designation (Expected To Play)