KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – After a four-year courtship, a British Army sergeant and a former diving instructor married underwater Thursday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The couple used an underwater tablet to exchange wedding vows beside Molasses Reef off Key Largo.
In 2013, Thomas Mould, 31, of Leicester, England, traveled on an Army training dive trip to the Amoray Dive Resort, where Sandra Hyde worked as an instructor.
The couple instantly connected. During the past few years, Hyde traveled to Leicester a few times and he visited her in the states.
They decided to marry and originally planned a summer wedding in an old English church, but after considering costs decided that an underwater wedding in the Keys would not only be more appropriate but also more cost-effective.
The couple plans to continue their honeymoon in the Florida Keys, then reside in England.
The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.