MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From penguins to Christmas wreaths, decorating the eyes with flashy ornaments and festive eye makeup has become all the rage.
A 31-year-old beauty blogger, Lucinda Graham, demonstrated this craze in a number of videos she posted to her Instagram page in December.
Graham, who is a housewife and mother of two children, lives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
She started doing makeup in 2013 as a hobby and learned makeup techniques from videos she found on YouTube.
She was inspired to film a series of videos for the Christmas season, using miniature crystals, mini Christmas baubles, and other ornaments to complete her looks.