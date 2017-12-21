Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will be spending the holidays in South Florida.
He’s expected to arrive in Palm Beach County on Friday based on an FAA advisory regarding flight restrictions which begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the area of Palm Beach.
The town of Palm Beach also tweeted information about checkpoints and road closures starting Friday at 4:00 a.m.
First lady Melania Trump and son Barron are reportedly already at the Mar-a-Lago estate, also known as the winter White House.
Trump spent Thanksgiving there and he’ll be hosting a New Year’s Eve party as well. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration are $600 for dues-paying members and $750 for their guests, according to Politico, which is up from $525 for members and $575 for guests.
The President is expected to return to the White House on New Year’s Day.