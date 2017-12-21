Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A military vet was arrested after an armed standoff with police.

Miami police were sent to an apartment building at 1327 NW 2nd Street after receiving a complaint about loud music.

When officers arrived they said shots were fired inside a second-floor apartment. A SWAT team was called in and surrounded the building.

“They knocked on the door and that’s when shots were fired. Now post investigation we did learn that he is a military veteran and the rifle that he used was a high power rifle,” said Officer Christopher Bess.

“What I heard when I was in my room, I heard three gunshots and then I heard four other shots some five minutes later and then the police came down and I heard the police screaming. I found out the gunman was from this complex,” said Evander Reyes who lives in one of the other apartments.

“It sounded a lot one time like a machine gun,” said Nancy Ruiz, “I was very nervous.”

Daniel Ortiz said heard seven or eight shots.

“I was scared. It was right by my window where I was sleeping. Police took us out because of the gunshots.”

Police have identified the man as 43-year-old Jeremiah Pintar.

Initially, police said Pintar told them there was someone with him inside the apartment. Police later learned that was a lie and he had no hostage.

A police negotiator was eventually able to coax Pintar man into surrendering.

A 78-year-old neighbor, who did not want to be named in this report, said her arms were cut and bruised from Pintar who inexplicably attacked her. That’s why he’s also been charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person in addition to two counts of attempted murder.

“It’s very sad. I feel for him. He’s a very nice guy,” said Ruiz.

Pintar’s friends were stunned when they heard of the arrest.

“This is a great guy. I mean there are no problems with hm. He says hello every morning. He says I am going to play pool,” said Carlos Diaz-Granado. “I don’t understand.”

Police say one of their officers suffered a dislocated shoulder in a fall as he retreated from the gunfire.