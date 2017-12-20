Filed Under:Instagram, Local TV, Social Media, talkers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Museums and galleries are now trying to appeal to millennials who are looking to show off the perfect selfie on the site.

Every morning an anxious line of people waits outside The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles. They’re not here to see the art; they’re here to be seen with the art.

“I almost fell off my chair when I read we were the fifth most Instagram museum on the planet,” founding director Joanne Heyler said.

broad museum selfies Millennials Drawn To Social Media Friendly Museums & Galleries

Selfies are quite popular at the Broad museum in LA. (CBS)

The “it” girl of Instagram, Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors Exhibit” sold out in minutes and crashed the museum’s website.

You won’t learn much at the nearby Museum of Ice Cream. But 2,000 patrons a day pay $30 to pose like Beyonce.

Selfie obsessed fans of Taylor Swift posed at a pop up in bird cages and “A look At What You Made Me Do” throne.

Event spaces are being created solely to drive the selfie economy.

Critics would never call rubber duckies art but at the Happy Place, tickets are sold out until January.

But Instagram is a new high tech canvas for old school painters like 88-year-old Kusama.

“It is great that her work translates so well on social media and yet, there is no replacement for seeing the works in person.” Heyler said.

With more than 500,000 posts on Instagram, the way people experience the exhibit may be different, but the way they capture it is the same.

