MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of the Arthur Mays Villas apartment complex met Wednesday night to remember 2-year-old Carnell Williams.

The child was shot to death in the common area of the complex on December 15th.

The candlelight vigil was staged to urge anyone in the community who might have knowledge of the tragedy, know who did the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers hotline and direct police to the killer.

County Commissioner Dennis Moss reminded the crowd that “there is nothing sacred about protecting a criminal.”

Many in the crowd are convinced that someone among them knows what happened and can name a suspect.

Carnell’s grandmother is distraught, confused and hurt that no one will name the shooter.

Sobbing she told CBS4, “I do not what else to say to get somebody to come out and say anything. I do not know what else to say, I am sorry.”

During a community meeting held after the vigil Miami-Dade Police Major Samuel Bronson told the large crowd that progress had been made but there was “still a killer out there.”

Frustrated, the Major pounded his fist and said, “There are somethings in this world I will never understand, but what I can’t understand is how is a killer is running out there and I know somebody seen something happen, how is it? The Major says the resources are ready all oops need is a phone call and they will grab the suspect and “put him where he belongs.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case is now $30,000. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.