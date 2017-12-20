PLAYER: Wayne Barr

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Miami Norland

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: Here is a talented prospect that we have talked about since the end of his sophomore year. A very hard worker who always puts himself in a position to make plays. Was a huge catalyst this season for the Vikings, who had advanced to the playoffs. Has the skill level to play linebacker – and the overall athleticism to lineup as a pass rusher as well. Talented young man who continued to get better – as he appeared in the Miami-Dade All-Star Game last weekend – making a huge impact – and had the chance to get more film and turn heads. Remember, it was Barr who had that huge sack on Tutu Atwell in the upset win over the 6A state champions.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8491257/wayne-go-crazy-barr