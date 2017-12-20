Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police officer who was dragged by a car that reached speeds of 60 mph was afraid of what would happen if he let go.

Tuesday morning Officer Jon Cusack, a 19-year veteran with Pembroke Pines Police, was sent to check out a report of a drug overdose at Century Village on Pines Boulevard.

When he arrived, he found two people unconscious inside a car along with drug paraphernalia.

Video from Cusack’s body cam shows him opening the driver’s side door and waking the man in the driver’s seat. The driver, identified as Thomas Cabrera, put the car in gear. When Cusack reached in to try and stop him Cabrera accelerated, dragging the officer along.

“The officer was concerned that if he let go he was gonna be run over by the back tires as well as the injuries he would suffer would be more severe,” said police Captain Al Xiques.

Cabrera reportedly tried to ram several objects to knock Cusack off the car. Cusack hung on until Cabrera slowed just enough to where he felt it would be safe to let go.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for road rash and several other injuries, none were life-threatening.

Cabrera fled north on I-75 and then east on I-595, weaving in and out of traffic as an increasing number of police officers, from several agencies, closed in on him. Just west of I-95 police boxed him in and took him into custody. They also detained his female passenger. She was not charged.

Cabrera has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

Court and prison records show that Cabrera was in prison a few years ago for grand theft. Pembroke Pines police said Cabrera admitted to doing cocaine and heroin before Officer Cusack arrived. He also reportedly admitted trying to flee with the officer on the car. The reason Cabrera said he did it, according to police, was because he didn’t want to go to jail.