Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COSTA MAYA, MEXICO (CBSMiami) – A tourist bus crash in Mexico killed 12 people and hurt 18 others – some were cruise passengers from Miami-based Royal Caribbean ships.

Seven Americans are among the injured when the bus carrying them to Mayan ruins flipped.

The tour bus crashed and flipped over just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, more than halfway into an hour-long trip from the port to the Mayan ruins of Chacchoben.

“When we went by it…it was pretty horrible,” said Carrie Vanrenterghem.

Local reports suggest the bus was traveling on the highway when it apparently drifted off the pavement.

As the driver tried to get back on the road, the bus turned up on its side.

“The bus, the front windshield was entirely out, like…like some people had fallen through it,” said Vanrenterghem. “And it’s just hard to imagine their lives are gone now because of that.”

The excursion included travelers from two Royal Caribbean cruises – The Serenade of the Seas and the Celebrity Equinox.

CBS Radio Reporter Scott Mayman is on board the Equinox.

“It is an absolute tragedy. There were very emotional scenes on board the ship this afternoon as everybody re-boarded the vessel wondering what was going on,” said Mayman.

Among the dead is a 78-year-old grandmother from Miami. She was traveling with four other family members. Two were injured. The other two are unaccounted for.

Royal Caribbean released a statement saying,

“Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident in Costa Maya. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

The nationalities of all those who were killed in the crash is unknown at this time.

The injured are being treated in local hospitals but since the ships have left port, it is unclear how they’ll get home if and when they recover.