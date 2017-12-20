Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are still fighting as the team holds a slim chance at reaching the playoffs, but they’ll do it without two key players.
Tight end Julius Thomas and right guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve.
Both players will miss the remainder of the season.
Bushrod hasn’t played since last month after suffering a foot injury.
Miami activated tight end Thomas Duarte from the practice squad to take the spot vacated by Thomas, who injured his foot during the Dolphins loss in Buffalo on Sunday.
As for Bushrod’s roster spot, tackle Eric Smith was activated off injured reserve and placed on the active roster.
The Dolphins play their final road game of the season this weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miami closes out their 2017 regular season schedule the following week when they host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.