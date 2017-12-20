Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport got quite a site – a coyote on the airfield.
Airport officials said they spotted the coyote Wednesday morning on the west portion of the airfield.
The coyote was running around the area and actually managed to burrow under the fence and get into the area.
Officials tried to clear the coyote from the runway without success.
That’s when their wildlife manager had to step in and shoot the coyote since it was too close to the south runway.
No flights were affected and the runway did not have to be closed at any point.