New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate. It’s a time to reminisce on all that happened in 2017 and all that there is to look forward to in 2018. Most importantly, it’s a time to host a party! What party isn’t complete without the perfect menu? These five Miami restaurants offer amazing and delicious food that’s perfect for any New Year’s Eve party.

El Cristo Restaurant

1543 S.W. 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(305) 643-9992

www.elcristorestaurant.com

When in Miami, Cuban food is a must. It’s the perfect food for a Miami New Year’s Eve Party! Ceviche and Empanada are a sure way to add some spice and kick off the New Year. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest specials and news.

Otentic Fresh Food Restaurant

538 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-1464

Looking for some sophisticated, but delicious food for your New Year’s Eve Party? French food from Otentic Fresh Food Restaurant is the way to go. From Country Duck Terine to Moules Marinieres, their French menu is sure to please everyone’s appetite. Be sure to ‘like’ their Facebook page for photos and updates.

Bombay Darbar

2901 Florida Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 444-7272

For those looking to have unique food at their New Year’s Eve Party, look no further than Bombay Darbar. They serve a variety of traditional Indian dishes that will heat up any New Year’s Eve Party. Don’t forget to order Paneer Pakora for the gang. It’s an Indian cheese stuffed with mint chutney, potatoes and batter fried. View their full menu here.

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

1300 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 615-5859

Lead by Executive Chef José Andrés Bazaar Mar is located at SLS Hotel. It is known to have some of the best seafood dishes in the city. Click here to learn more about their events and catering. View their full menu here.

Perricone’s Marketplace & Café

15 S.E. 10th St.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 374-9449

Serving amazing and classic Italian cuisine, this restaurant is an awesome choice for catering a New Year’s Eve Party. From their Executive Sandwich Platters to a wide variety of pasta dishes, there is something to please every appetite on their catering menus. For photos and their latest specials, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

