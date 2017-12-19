Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – For the second time in his career, Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones has been selected to the Pro Bowl. He’s started all 14 games in 2017, recording 99 tackles, a half-sack, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

His 99 tackles lead all AFC safeties this season.

As noted by the official team press release, Jones extends an impressive Dolphins franchise streak:

Jones’ selection extends Miami’s streak to 20 consecutive seasons with a defensive player elected to the Pro Bowl. Miami has had at least one representative in the Pro Bowl in all but two seasons of the team’s 50-year history. The only seasons in which the Dolphins did not have a Pro Bowl representative were following the 1980 and 1997 campaigns. Jones becomes the eighth player on the Dolphins active roster to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls, joining guard/tackle Jermon Bushrod (2011-12), long snapper John Denney (2010, 2012), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (2015-16), center Mike Pouncey (2013-15), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (2010, 2012-14, 2016), tight end Julius Thomas (2013-14) and defensive end Cameron Wake (2010, 2012-14, 2016).

Jones’ first Pro Bowl selection came back in 2015.

Surprisingly, Jones is the only Miami Dolphin selected for 2018. Arguments can be made for receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Cameron Wake, and most notably, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh, despite drawing double-teams on virtually every snap, recorded a team high eight tackles for a loss, with 4.5 sacks and 45 total tackles. He’s appeared in five Pro Bowls and has made first-team All Pro four times.

The three interior defensive lineman selected over Suh in the AFC are Geno Atkins from Cincinnati, Jurrell Casey of Tennessee, and Malik Jackson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Overall, the Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC with eight Pro Bowl Selections.