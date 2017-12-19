Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Republicans in the House are expected to pass the GOP plan to overhaul the nation’s tax code on Tuesday before it heads to the Senate.

On Monday, Republican lawmakers cleared another obstacle in their race to pass their tax plan after Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her support for the bill.

“While it is no means perfect, on balance this reform bill will provide much needed tax relief,” she said.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah, another holdout, also declared his support on Monday.

A new non-partisan analysis predicts the bill would raise taxes for only five percent of taxpayers next year. However, more than half of all Americans would pay more by 2027 if a future Congress lets the individual tax cuts expire.

“It’s still the case that over time the tax cuts will generally get smaller and smaller,” said Joseph Rosenburg with the Tax Policy Center.

The analysis found that, by far, the biggest beneficiaries would be the wealthy, a point seized on by Democrats.

“This bill fails in its principle test of helping middle-income families which it does not do, it’s for big corps and high income people, it’s fiscally irresponsible to add to the debt,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-MD.

But Republicans say the nearly $1.5 trillion tax plan will spur economic growth, in part by permanently slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

“When you look at how this tax cut affects the economy, I think we’ll be in good shape with working people,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

A deduction added to the bill at the last minute on Monday stirred controversy. Analysts predict it would most likely help wealthy commercial real estate investors – like Donald Trump.

Senate Republicans appear to have the votes they need to pass the bill even without Senator John McCain of Arizona. He’s at home battling brain cancer and tweeted on Monday that he plans to return to work after the holidays.

The bill’s final passage would give President Trump his first major legislative victory.