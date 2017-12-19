When four South Florida football programs brought home four state titles from Orlando last week, it signaled the end a very successful season.

In a year where Hurricane Irma played a huge part in the outcome of so many games that had to be rescheduled – Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (2A), Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (3A), Pantation American Heritage (5A) and Miami Northwestern (6A) came home with titles.

This year, McDonald’s was at the center of the success these programs had – by awarding 16 Teams of the Week throughout the season.

From the opening week – when Cardinal Gibbons stunned defending 8A state champion Miami Southridge – to Chaminade-Madonna winning its first state title in 12 years – this was indeed one of those years to remember.

“I cannot thank McDonald’s for recognizing the programs here in South Florida,” Cardinal Gibbons’ head coach Matt Dubuc said. “By the end of the year, every player, coach and fan wanted to know who was going to be that team of the week.”

Saluting the Winners:

Being named as the McDonald’s Team of the Week became a priority in 2017. Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward were recognized for stepping their game up this year.

“Our kids were so pumped to win the honor,” Doral Academy head coach Jase Stewart pointed out. “Advancing three rounds deep in the playoffs was what got us the award – and we all enjoyed the food as a reward!”

Here is a look at the programs and head coaches responsible for the success this season:

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (Dameon Jones)

Miami Northwestern (Max Edwards)

Miami High (Sedrick Irvin)

Doral Academy (Jase Stewart)

Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (Matt Dubuc)

Miami Palmetto (Mike Manasco) Miami Central (Roland Smith)

Hialeah Champagnat (Dennis Marroquin)

Plantation (Steve Davis) Davie Nova (Kevin Huntley)

Miami Christopher Columbus (Chris Merritt)

Plantation American Heritage (Pat Surtain)

Fort Lauderdale University School (Daniel Luque)

Miami Norland (Daryle Heidelburg)

Miramar (AJ Scott)

Davie Western (Adam Ratkevich)

About McDonald’s Team of The Week:

Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s chose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team was awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.

