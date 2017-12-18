Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – On December 30th, the Miami Hurricanes’ seniors will have one final chance to play in their home stadium, when the Canes face Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.
But for three of those seniors, it won’t be their last chance to showcase their skills to NFL scouts.
As announced today by UM Sports Communications, three players have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl: kicker Michael Badgley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and tight end Chris Herndon.
Badgley has served as Miami’s starting kicker on kickoffs and field goals for the fourth straight season and was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, honoring the nation’s top kicker. Selected to the All-ACC First Team and named Miami’s Special Teams MVP at the Football Awards Show on Dec. 16, Badgley became the Hurricanes’ all-time field goal leader with two field goals against Notre Dame on Nov. 11, moving past Carlos Huerta’s prior school record of 73. He has 76 career made field goals and is tied with Huerta for the most points scored in Miami history with 397. Badgley, who was selected as one of four team captains, has connected on 16 of 20 field goal attempts this season.
Berrios has started all 12 games this season and has been among Miami’s top performers, earning Offensive MVP at the Football Awards Show. Berrios has set career highs in every category this season, leading all Hurricanes receivers in receptions (52), receiving yards (634) and receiving touchdowns (nine). One of four team captains, Berrios was selected as the recipient of ACC’s Jim Tatum Award, honoring the conference’s top scholar-athlete, and earned third-team All-ACC honors at wide receiver and All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition for his contributions on special teams. He was also named a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy, considered the “Academic Heisman,” and picked up CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team honors.
Herndon enjoyed a breakout year as Miami’s top tight end, starting all 11 games in the regular season before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Pittsburgh. Herndon caught a career-best 40 passes for a career-high 477 yards with a career-high four touchdowns in his senior year, including a career-best 10-catch, 96-yard performance against Syracuse on Oct. 21. Herndon, who made 26 starts over the course of his four-year career at Miami, caught 86 passes for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team after the season, picking up the first all-conference recognition of his career for an impressive season.
Miami’s clash with Wisconsin at the Capital One Orange Bowl will kick off at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium.