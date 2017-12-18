Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – On December 30th, the Miami Hurricanes’ seniors will have one final chance to play in their home stadium, when the Canes face Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

But for three of those seniors, it won’t be their last chance to showcase their skills to NFL scouts.

As announced today by UM Sports Communications, three players have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl: kicker Michael Badgley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and tight end Chris Herndon.

